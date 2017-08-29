President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday night flew out of Abuja to Saudi Arabia to join the two million Muslim faithful gathered in the holy land for this year’s hajj.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, the President of the Senate will spend the period of the pilgrimage to pray for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria.

Also, Saraki will pray for better health for the leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari who recently returned from medical vacation.

He will also spend the period of the holy pilgrimage to pray for more success for the Eighth National Assembly in the execution of its Legislative Agenda which is aimed at helping to improve the standard of living of the citizenry and positively transform the national economy.

The President of the Senate is expected back early September when the Hajj rites would have been completed by pilgrims.