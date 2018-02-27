The Department of State Services said it had arrested Isaiah Suwe, an accomplice of the notorious kidnapper, Terwase Akwaza (aka Ghana), at Takum in Taraba.

A statement issued by an operative of the service, Tony Opuiyo, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the suspect was arrested by a joint team of the Service and the Military.

He said that the suspect, who was arrested on February 25, led the team to Gbise Village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue where five other suspected members of the gang were also arrested.

The suspects are: Barnabas Amadu, 23, aka Ataminin, Aondi Tersoo, 21, Nengenen Dammian, 22, Aondoase Kayitor, 18, and Ternenge Tersoo, 19.

Opuiyo said that Amadu also participated in the kidnap and murder in January of Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba House of Assembly.

He said that nine SIM cards, different telephone brands and accessories as well as a First Bank ATM card, a flash drive, one Voter’s card and one ID card belonging to Moses S. YARO, a member of Vigilante Group of Nigeria in Taraba, were recovered from the gang.

In a related development, the service said it had arrested five members of the notorious GEMERE kidnap gang that operated along the Lokoja – Okene highway.

The suspects are: Usman Umaru, aka Dan Gurgu, Abubakar Umaru, Garba Umar, aka Smally, Abubakar Garba and Umar Bello.

Opuiyo said that gang was responsible for the kidnap of some Canadians and Americans recently along the Abuja – Kaduna road.

He said: “It would be recalled that the Service had on Jan. 20 intercepted the leader of the gang, Abubakar Muhammed, aka Gemere along the Lokoja–Okene highway where he was killed in a gun battle with operatives.”

He said that the service also arrested Umar Abubakar, aka Yellow, a kidnapper and associate of a notorious kidnapper and Cattle Rustler, Buhari General, was shot and killed in a gun battle.

Opuiyo said that the duo were responsible for many killings and cattle rustling in the Zamfara axis.

He said: “They had planned several kidnap attacks in Edo during the 2017 end of year celebrations, but the vigilance and persistence of security operatives deterred the execution of the planned actions.”

The operative said that the service also arrested some suspects in Taraba, Edo, Bayelsa and Kogi for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

He reaffirmed the service`s commitment to the safety of all citizens and residents.

Opuiyo called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security formations.