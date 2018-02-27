Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of today invaded and sacked over 5, 000 residents of Chille Island in the Mbatoho area, a suburb community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue state.

The residents who were led by one Mr. John Terhemen, said to be leader of the community, stormed the office of the Deputy Governor Engineer Benson Abounu to launch their ordeal in the hands of the herdsmen.

Mr. Terhemen said the herdsmen who were well armed with sophisticated weapons, ordered them to vacate their homes for them to occupy and graze their cattle.

He said that the invaders however, “did not harm anyone and did not burn down our home, they simply asked us to leave”, Terhemen said.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who spoke on phone with newsmen, confirmed the incident, saying ‘we have received a report about that’.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor Engr. Abounu said, the government has also gotten report of invasion of Chille Island by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Abounu who said the government was trying to determine the veracity of the story, added that he has directed the new Special Adviser on Security Lt. Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) to visit the area and know the next line of action.

“The people said the Fulani herdsmen have sacked them, and it is just across the River in Makurdi town. But I have sent the Special Adviser on Security to go there and determine the authenticity of the story. Until that is done, then we will know the next action to take”, Abounu said.