The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, have expressed grief over the death of former Senate Chief Whip, Muhammad Kanti Bello, describing him as a courageous legislator.

Bello who died Tuesday, represented Katsina North Senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2003 and 2011.

Describing the late Bello as an outspoken lawmaker, Saraki the deceased was always guided by national interest and that of his community in discharging his legislative responsibilities.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu.

- Advertisement -

“With the death of Senator Kanti Bello, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly has lost a reliable adviser whose wise counsel on national issues was always being sought by both the leadership and individual Senators.

“During his stay in the Senate, late Kanti Bello was known for his outspokenness, forthrightness and courage in telling truth to those in power without attaching any partisan, religious or tribal sentiments”, it stated.

It added that Senator Bello’s wise counsel, insight and forthrightness would be sorely missed by the Senate, his community and the entire country.