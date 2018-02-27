President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly to decline assent to Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill, saying that it amounts to duplication of existing security outfits.

The president in a letter read by the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, on the floor of the House, Thursday, cited section 58(4) of the 1999 constitution as amended as the basis for his communication of assent denial.

In the letter dated 27th February, 2018, titled ‘Presidential Decision to Decline Assent to Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2017 Recently Passed by the National Assembly’, the President cited security concerns regarding the proposed body.

He said: “Pursuant to section 58(4) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the House of Representatives, my decision, on 25th January, 2018 to decline Presidential Assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2017 recently passed by the National Assembly.

“Specifically, reasons for the decision to decline assent to this bill include among others:

Security concerns regarding the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps being authorised to undertake activities ‎currently being performed by extant security and law enforcement agencies; and “Financial implications of funding the establishment and operations of the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps, given the scarce financial resources may pose serious challenge to the government.”

The letter may have put paid to speculations regarding the President’s disposition toward ‎the Peace Corps Establishment Bill, 2017.