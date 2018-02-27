The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) worldwide, on Tuesday, joined the rest of the world to mourn the passage of the Nigeria Civil war veteran, Chief (Col.) Joe Achuzie, who died on Monday, February 26, 2018 in his home town of Asaba, Delta State, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB described Achuzia as ‘an extraordinary and exceptional charismatic personality’ and finest battle-field commander of towering repute even as IPOB pledged to peacefully continue from where he left off until Biafra is fully restored the same way he restored Biafran dignity in the battlefield against all the odds.

The Pro-Biafran group said the late Col. Achuzia and his war time colleague, Timothy Onwuatuegwu, most represented the spirit of bravery and patriotism which characterised the military campaign that prevented the annihilation and Islamisation of the Biafran race.

The statement recalled that Achuzia it was that led the gallant Biafran soldiers to inflict heavy defeat on the enemy at Abagana and also masterminded the recapture of Owerri the then capital of Biafra from a better equipped British backed Russian armed Nigerian Army.

“Col. Joe Achuzia will be remembered by history as one of the finest and bravest soldiers the world had ever seen. Though his exploits were in a quickly forgotten war in black Africa, the magnitude of his accomplishments put in context ranks amongst the greatest military feats of the modern era.

“From his heroics in the famous Abagana Sector victory over Murtala Mohammed to his recapture of Owerri, Col. Achuzia left an indelible mark that will be acknowledged by every generation of Biafrans until the end of time. He is our icon and all time hero.

“Chief (Col.) Joe Achuzia marched his footsteps on the hallowed soil of Biafra during his youthful days for the liberation and betterment of Biafra. He left a legacy this generation will forever be grateful to him for our hero Achuzia came, saw, fought and overcame our enemies.

“We his children IPOB family members worldwide, owe it to him and posterity to continue this great fight he fought for all his life until the liberation of Biafraland, from the vicious grip of the oppressors, is irreversibly accomplished to his memory and glory of God,” Powerful stated.