The International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said on Tuesday that N8 billion has been earmarked to boost agricultural production in seven states that were in partnership with the fund.

Alhaji Abdullahi Surajo, the head of knowledge management communication of the fund, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

He said the state that would benefit from the fund included, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Yobe and Borno.

He said that the amount would be spent in training farmers on new agricultural techniques, climate change adaptation and agribusiness support programme.

Surajo said a farmer’s field school will be established to train the farmers new farming methods in view of the climate change and global warming affecting agriculture and farmers.

The official said business schools will also be established to train farmers on the appropriate crops to produce and the marketing strategy for the sale of the commodities.

According to him, IFAD had engaged 207 farmers groups in the benefiting states.He said said that IFAD Climate Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme, IFAD-CASP was a new programme in view of the climate change and global warming that was affecting farming.

Surajo explained that under the scheme, farmers would be encouraged to shift from substance to commercial agricultural production.

Report states that the IFAD head of management knowledge communication had embarked on an assessment tour of the state to identify and resolve challenges in the IFAD programmes.