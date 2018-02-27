The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has made a radical recommendation against the nefarious activities of Fulani herdsmen in all South-west states, asking all their Houses of Assembly to concurrently enact a law proscribing open grazing in each state of the region.

While it welcomed various troop deployments to trouble spots across the country to end the farmers-herdsmen conflicts, the ARG canvassed more stringent steps needed “to completely forestall the needless terror”.

These positions are contained in a statement the ARG’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kunle Famoriyo, issuedTuesday, suggesting practical steps the federal and state governments might adopt to contain the farmers-herdsmen violence.

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen had a fortnight ago chased out some members of staff of the Akure South Local Government from the secretariat. The incident happened due to the disagreement between the suspected herdsmen and the staff of the local government.

Just before the Akure South incident, the Osun State Government had issued a statement, lamenting the unacceptable activities of the Fulani herdsmen that forced farmers in the state to abandon their farms, which it said, posed threats to food security and security of lives in the state, especially those living in the rural areas.