The federal government has set up a committee to probe the circumstances leading to 110 girls being missing from a school in Dapchi.

Boko Haram attacked Dapchi last week Monday. The terrorists are believed to have kidnapped the school girls during the attack.

On Monday, the army and police traded blames on who was responsible for the security of Dapchi during the attack.

The 12-member committee set up was announced in a statement by the information minister, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday afternoon.

The committee is largely made up of security and government representatives.

The committee was convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The committee, which will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of Major-General, comprises one senior provost each from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force; representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA); Nigeria Police Force (NPF); Department of State Services (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); two representatives of the Yobe State Government and a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The terms of reference of the committee include ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the girls, confirming the presence, composition, scale and disposition of security emplaced in Dapchi as well as in GGSTC before the incident and suggesting measures that can lead to the location and rescue of the girls.

The panel, which is expected to submit its report by March 15, 2018, is also saddled with recommending measures to prevent future occurrence.

The committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, February 2018.