The senator representing Kaduna Central district, Shehu Sani, has condemned the violence on Monday which claimed seven lives in Kaduna State.

Mr. Sani called the attention of the Senate to the clash which occurred in the Kasuwa Magani area of Kajuru Local Government area of the state.

The cause of the clash is still sketchy.

Witnesses told a national daily that attempts by Christian and Muslim youth to stop their girls from dating boys from the other religion was the major cause of the violence.

Police spokesman, Aliyu Mukhtar, Monday said its command had arrested 10 suspects over Kasuwan Magani mayhem.

Mr. Sani said the religion-instigated clash had proven that violence was becoming a way of life in Nigeria.

“I want to draw the attention of the Senate to an unfortunate situation that happened yesterday Kasuwa Magani in Kaduna state. The violence claimed the lives of over six to seven people. Houses were burnt and it was all a season of mayhem.

“The violence was attributed in every possible way to youth who decided to take the law into their hands. It has all the elements of a religious violence. Every day you wake up in this country, you are faced with one form of violence or another. This country is accepting the reality that violence is becoming a way of life.

“I enjoin this Senate to sympathise with us, Kaduna State, and identify with us in this trying moment and in any possible way commend the security agencies for the prompt response in bringing an end to the mayhem. We must live together as Muslims and Christians, as people from different ethno-religious backgrounds,” he said.

Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the plenary in the absence of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, enjoined Nigerians to avoid conflict of all forms.

He said, “Let me quickly send out condolences and sympathy to the great people of Kaduna State over this unfortunate incident. It is one incident too many. We have had this issue of killing in all parts of Nigeria and we are indeed very worried and what is particularly troubling in this recent incident is the religious colouration, form the statement of Senator Shehu Sani.

“It is something we need to avoid, any conflict that would have religious bias, because that would be the fastest way to liquidate this country. As leaders, we understand that leadership comes with its responsibility. It is our job to keep preaching to those we are leading through our actions and our words that we belong to one government, one destiny and ultimately we are answerable to our creator.

“The fact that someone is a Muslim or Christian does not mean that he hates each other. I am not aware of any religion that preaches hate or killing. It is the way we do our things here that promotes that. We are talking about hate speeches. I think the worst is even hate actions. If we treat ourselves as brothers and sisters, I am sure those who are following us we do exactly the same thing.”