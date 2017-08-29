A Civil Society Organisation, Bayelsa Patriotic Watch, has accused the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Nsima Ekere, of diverting vital projects meant for Bayelsa to Akwa Ibom state.

The BPW President, Empire Otuzi, in a mailed statement on Tuesday, alleged that Ekere was diverting the projects to his home state because he wanted to contest for the governorship of the state.

The group said the projects allegedly diverted by the NDDC boss included, Eminama community project, Opu Nembe sandfill road project and the water project in Kongo via Akasa.

Others according to Otuzi were Egwema water project and the abandoned Odioama water project all in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Otuzi said, “Ekere also diverted to Awka-Ibom State the shore protection project in Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government, water project in Okutukutu Epie, and Akenfa bridge.”

He added that the people have yet to enjoy the water project in Biseni clan in Yenogoa Local government which was certified satisfactorily completed and the contractor fully paid.

“The Bayelsa Patriotic Watch believes that the managing director’s interest in the governorship of Akwa Ibom State is solely responsible for Ekere’s diversion of funds and projects meant for Bayelsa and other states in the Niger Delta,” the BPW president insisted.

He admonished the NDDC boss to focus on his responsibility “instead of using his office to feather political nest to the detriment of Bayelsa State in particular.”

Otuzi advised the MD to retrace his steps and desist from further diversions of projects meant for Bayelsa and other states.

“The Bayelsa Patriotic Watch is of the firm belief that Ekere’s blind pursuit of his vaulting political ambition has contributed seriously to the under-development of Bayelsa State,” the statement added.

The NDDC public relations officer, Ibitoye Abosede, declined to react and simply terminated the call.