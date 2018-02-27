The Kebbi Government, says it is constructing roads linking Benin and Niger Republic to boost international trade and enhance relations with border communities.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said the governor made the disclosure when he visited Yeldu, Gandu Wala and Mai Kali communities in the state.

He said that work on one of the roads is being undertaken by Shinco Nigeria Limited.

”We are going to link places like Niamey, Bachaka, Madanfara, Kare, Dadin Kowa, all border villages between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“We are in the area to inspect the project, which when completed would link Nigeria with Benin, Niger and other West African countries, creating immense economic benefits to the people,” the governor said.

The governor also interacted with dry season farmers in Makera on how to assist them maximize their output.

Bagudu who also spoke with Fulani women in the area, assured that the state government would enter into franchise on dairy production, so as to bring immense benefit to those engaged in livestock farming.