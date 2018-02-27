The Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Reverend, Dr Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, is dead.

Bagobiri died in the early hours of Tuesday in Kaduna at the age of 61.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, Chancellor of the Diocese confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan.

Late Bishop was born on Nov. 8, 1957, ordained as priest in June 1983 and Bishop on October 21, 1995.

Okolo said priests have been notified to “offer masses” for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

He said that the Church would issue further information on the Bishop’s burial arrangements.