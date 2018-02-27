The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has described the late Biafran leader, Colonel Joe Achuzie, as a great Igbo leader, warrior and brave compatriot.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Ikpeazu stated that the late Achuzie gave his best to any struggle be believed in.

He said: “As a people we believe there is time for everything. When it was time to defend our land and people, Colonel Achuzie gave his best. He is a true Igbo leader, warrior and a brave compatriot.

“On behalf of the people and government of Abia State, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Achuzie family, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the people and Government of Delta State.”