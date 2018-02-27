President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the proposed Peace Corps of Nigeria establishment bill.

The president conveyed his rejection of the bill in a letter read during plenary on Tuesday by Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house.

The national assembly passed the bill in 2015, after a prolonged battle involving the organisation and the nation’s security agencies.

Buhari cited security concerns and financial burden of funding the organisation by the government as his reasons for rejection of the bill.