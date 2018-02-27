The Yobe State Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, has said there was no time the military handed over Dapchi town to the police.

He explained that Yobe was a security emergency state being monitored by security agencies.

Abdulmaliki, in a statement he personally signed, said the military neither handed over any location to the police nor informed it of its withdrawal from any area.

He said, “The attention of the Yobe State Police Command has been drawn to a statement that… the security of Dapchi town was formally handed over to a police division located in the town.

“The statement by the military… is not correct, as there was no time that the military informed the police of its withdrawal or handed over its locations in Dapchi town to the police.

“The whole of Yobe State is still under security emergency with the police, the military and other security agencies battling to ensure a lasting peace.”

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations and the Theatre Command’s spokesperson, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, had said the military should not be blamed for the abduction of the schoolgirls as the troops handed over a “peaceful and calm situation” to the police.

Nwachukwu said the troops were redeployed in Kanama, on the Nigeria-Niger Republic border, to combat Boko Haram terrorists who were attacking a military location in the area.

The army spokesman said the military would not engage in a blame game with the Yobe State Government as it was making “efforts to rescue the abducted schoolgirls.”