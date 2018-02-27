The Federal Government says it will develop a National Reporting Template for proper monitoring, evaluation and data collection toward elimination of child labour in the country.

Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press in the ministry.

Adebiyi, who was represented by Mr Solomon Ajibola, Director Inspectorate, was quoted while declaring open a 2-day zonal workshop for state controllers and child labour desk officers in the North-West.

The workshop, which was organised by the ministry, was on National Reporting Template on the Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria.

According to him, prior to this time, there had not been any National Reporting Template for proper monitoring, evaluation and data collection on child labour in the country.

“Today, we are at the threshold of history as I present to you a National Reporting Template on Child Labour in Nigeria as validated by all the stakeholders,‘’ he said.

He said the template would be used to generate data that would serve as valuation mechanism to facilitate the identification of gaps in the implementation of multi-sectoral strategies in the eliminating child labour in Nigeria.

He said that the National Reporting Template for combating child labour remains one of the most pragmatic ways of harnessing the potentials and make meaningful progress in the elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria

Adebiyi, however, said that child labour presents a serious challenge at global and national levels and requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders to overcome the menace.

He added that towards this end, the ministry over the years had worked assiduously in collaboration with development partners and other stakeholders in developing a robust National Policy on Child Labour.

“This which also include the National Action Plan on the Elimination of Child Labour and list of other hazardous Child Labour in Nigeria.

“The precise implementation of the template will facilitate the efficient and effective monitoring and evaluation of the various interventions aimed at eliminating child labour in the country.

“This, I believe is the roadmap for the eventual elimination of the worst forms of child labour in Nigeria,” he said.

In his welcome address, Mr Salau Abubakar, North West Zonal Director, affirmed the commitment of the State Controllers to the effective implementation of the National Reporting Template on the Elimination of Child Labour in Nigeria.

Also, Mr Hassan Anka, Assistant General Secretary, Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the workshop was a positive way forward in the drive at curbing the menace of child labour in the country.

Anka called on other stakeholders to take a cue from the concerted efforts of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He affirmed the continued support of the Nigerian Trade Union Movement to the collaborative efforts at eliminating child labour in the country.