The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned the false asset trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki till March 8.

The matter was adjourned after Kanu Agabi, counsel to Saraki, asked the court for more time to respond to the “elaborate” written address of the prosecution.

Agabi had complained that the legal team of the senate president was served with the prosecution’s address on Monday night.

“We are anxious that the matter be concluded. The prosecution has made it impossible we cannot address you,” he said.

“We have to go back and reply the elaborate submission of my friend, Rotimi Jacobs.”

Rotimi Jacobs, counsel to the federal government, said the defendants changed strategy by calling one witness after they had told the court that they had four.

He said since the defendants are “anxious” they should have filed their brief within the stipulated time of 14 days from the adjourned date – hence the timing of his address.

“The defendant had a discussion with the lead counsel and closed his case – another somersault,” Jacobs said.

“If any has made this tribunal not to go on today it is the defendant.”

Agabi asked the court for seven days to reply the address of the prosecution but Jacobs objected.

However, Danladi Umar, CCT judge, granted the prayer of Agabi.

On the adjourned date, the prosecution and defendant are expected to address the court after which a day for judgement will be fixed.

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi east, was among those who accompanied Saraki to the tribunal on Tuesday.

On February 6, Saraki closed his defence after calling a witness.

The court of appeal had asked the senate president to enter defence on three counts.