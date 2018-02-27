In its bid to control, prevent and overcome stunted growth in children, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that 19.4% of children in South West are stunted, which is only second to what is obtained in the North.

In a media dialogue meeting on Child Nutrition in South West, organised by Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy in collaboration with UNICEF, stakeholders, particularly journalists, were charged to do more by creating “heightened awareness among leaders and citizens.”

In her opening speech, UNICEF Communication Officer, Blessing Ejiofor, reiterated that adequate nutrition is the right of every child and is key if a child will survive and thrive.

“However, 19.4 per cent of children in South-West Nigeria are stunted. This figure is worse than the figure for the South-East and the south-south but better than the North as we would see during the presentations. This calls for more work by everyone – government and all of us.

“As agenda setters, we must do more to keep child nutrition conversations on the priority list of those that can act to reverse this ugly trend.

“UNICEF believes that journalists can help set the agenda for action against all forms of child malnutrition – be it severe acute malnutrition or stunting. This, the media can do by creating heightened awareness among leaders and citizens. The media remains UNICEF’s major ally as we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.