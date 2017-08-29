Three days to Eid-el-Kabir festival, prices of rams have soared in Kano with sellers complaining of low patronage.

The prices of the animals in Katsina State, however, remain static due to low patronage.

Although the animals are available at major livestock markets in the Kano metropolis, sellers complained of low patronage.

Malam Sani Yaro, a livestock dealer at Unguwa-Uku market, ‎lamented the low sale compared to 2016, without giving figures.

Yaro said that although the patronage was low, prices had gone up by about 30 per cent compared to last year.‎

“People are complaining about the prices, but they must understand that we didn’t buy them cheap; so there is nothing we can do but pray things improve in the coming days.”

Another dealer in the market, Sabo Maigari said he sold only seven out of the 30 rams he brought to Kano a week ago.

“The economic situation has contributed to the low sales and is affecting us,’’ Maigari said.‎‎

He attributed the current high prices to the increase in the cost of transporting the animals from Niger Republic.

Malam Buba Saidu, another dealer who brought rams from Zamfara, said some of the customers were only coming to bargain without buying‎.

“We pray to make some sales before Sallah because returning the rams to Zamfara will be a loss to me, considering the expenses.

‎

“Things are very hard nowadays, we appeal to the Federal Government do something urgently to address the suffering of the masses,’’ he said.‎

Idi Sule, a buyer at Dawanau cattle market, said he was at the market for the second day but could not afford the price.‎

“I was here on Monday but I cannot buy because the same size I bought last year at N20,000 is being sold for N30,000.

- Advertisement -

“I am here today very prepared to see that I get one,” he said.‎

‎Another buyer, Rasheed Ola, expressed hope that the prices would fall when more rams flooded the market in the state.‎

The secretary, cattle sellers Association in Kumbotso Market, Alhaji Dauda Sufi‎, said small, medium and big rams now sold at higher prices when compared to last year.

“The small, average and big rams this year are selling at N30,000, N50,000 and N120,000 as against N20,000, N35,000 and N80,000, respectively in 2016,” he said.

Average rams fetch between N40,000 and N50,000, while bigger size go for between N120,000 and 130,000, respectively.‎

It was observed that following the rising cost of animals, especially rams, some people in the state, particularly civil servants now contributed money to buy cow and share the meat.

In International Maiadua Market, Katsina State, NAN reports that the poor patronage was attributed to the current recession in the country.

Malam Musa Rabe, chairman of the Ram Dealers Association in Maiadua, said apart from low patronage, the prices had crashed compared to last year.

He said a ram sold for between N70,000 and N80,000 last year, was now fetched between N50,000 and N40,000.

He attributed the low patronage to the current economic recession affecting the nation, stressing that majority of the dealers had to take their rams back home due to lack of patronage.

Musa Maidoya, another dealer at the cow section of the market, lamented the low patronage of the animals.

He said a bull of N120,000 was being sold at between N80,000 and N90,000, adding the animals were brought from Niger Republic but the market was poor compared to last year.