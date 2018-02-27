No fewer than 2,500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa State will soon commence training on skill acquisition by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Kenneth Maigida, the Acting State Coordinator, NDE, Adamawa State Office, disclosed this in Yola, the state capital, at the flag-off ceremony that took place at Malkohi Camp.

According to Maigida, the training is to empower the IDPs with functional skills for means of livelihood and job creation to return them to their ancestral homes.

He said: “Our commitment and support in carrying out our mandate in the area of poverty reduction and wealth creation requires deliberate strategy and support from our relevant stakeholders.”

The IDPs would be trained in 11 income-generating activities in camps and host communities, he said adding that the directorates recruited and are training 2,000 unemployed youths in various skill acquisition centres across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Already, arrangement has been concluded to provide them with soft loans that would enable them practice the skills they acquire from the training,” he stressed.