The World Food Programme (WFP) says it has suspended food distribution at Gubio internally-displaced-persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri owing to an attack on aid workers by displaced persons.

NAN reports that Adedeji Ademigbuji, WFP’s communication officer, made this known in a text message sent to journalists in Maiduguri.

WFP is not the first humanitarian organisation to suspend activities in Borno as the United Nations had suspended activities twice in the past one year, first in July 2016 and another in August 2017, after attacks on aid workers.

“Unidentified men attacked staff of the International Medical Corps (IMC) at Gubio IDP camp in Maiduguri. IMC is a client to WFP,” he said.

“IMC staff were at the camp for routine food distribution exercise. A staff member of IMC and two IDPs were wounded while five vehicles were vandalised in the attack.

“The IDPs were said to be protesting against distribution of sorghum and demanded that rice should be provided to them.

“All activities in the camp have been suspended until safety of humanitarian workers is guaranteed.”

According to the WFP communication officer, security forces arrested six suspects in connection with the attack.

Satomi Ahmad, chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), who confirmed the incident, described it as “unfortunate”, said that the suspension was a temporary measure, to enable the agency to come up with effective security arrangements.

He said the agency had met with relevant stakeholders to fashion out ways to guard against the re-occurrence of the incident.

“We are working to ensure that the suspension end within the next 48 hours. Other organisations have continued with humanitarian services in the affected camp,” he said.

The United Nations has since resumed activities after the attacks on aid workers.