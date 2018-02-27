The Yobe State Police Command has debunked claim by the Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole that “Dapchi has been relatively calm and peaceful and the security of Dapchi town was formally handed over to the Nigeria Police Division located in the town”.

According to Yobe state Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, the statement by the Military of formal handing over of Dapchi town to the Nigeria Police Division in Dapchi “is not correct and untrue.”

He insisted that there was no time that the military informed the Police of their withdrawal, consult or handed over their locations in Dapchi town to the Police.

“The whole of Yobe State is still under Security Emergency which the Police, the Military and other security agencies are battling to ensure lasting peace.

“Members of the public in Yobe State are implored to disregard and discountenance this claim that the Military formally handed the security of Dapchi town to the Nigeria Police as untrue, unfounded and misleading.

“The Yobe State Police Command will continue to cooperate with other security agencies in ensuring safety and protection of lives and property of people of Yobe State,” CP Abdulmaliki said in a statement he personally signed on Monday.