The effort of the Nigerian Army to fish out criminals and protect farmlands in Benue State and it environ in the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma is yielding tremendous result as troops of Sector 1 Sub-Sector A, deployed at Yelwata, while on routine patrol arrested 10 herdsmen destroying farmland at Tse-Tigir and Tse-Ndugh villages on Monday.

While in the act of destroying the farmland the herdsmen sighted the aggressive troops and fled into the Bush.

The determine troops pursued and arrested them.

Items recovered were five motorcycles, two machetes, some assorted charms and N120,000.

Suspects and items were handed over to the Nigerian Police for further necessary action.

The Nigerian Army said in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, that it is determined to fish out criminals and recover weapons use in killing innocent citizens, adding: “Therefore the public is please requested to cooperate and support the Army on the ongoing exercise.”