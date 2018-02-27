The successful completion of Okpuje road in Iuleha, Owan West Local Government Area Edo State by Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has excited the youths of Okpuje Community both at home and in the Diaspora who at the weekend gave kudos to the governor for ensuring the construction of the road project.

The joy of the community youths was expressed in a statement in Benin, under the aegis of Okpuje Patriots who stated that with the successful completion of the road, they were more than ever before convinced that Governor Obaseki is a man of his words, a kind-hearted person and a down-to-earth progressive politician as exemplified in his Alaghodaro’s philosophy in the state.

The youth group in the statement signed by Dr. Monday Agbuku, their spokesperson, noted that the governor had shown and demonstrated in clear terms that he is a man of his words.

“He has marched his words with action as evidenced in the completion of the Okpuje Road which was hitherto a nightmare to our people, a hindrance to free movement, an obstacle to easy evacuation of farm produce of our people, and a minus to the socio-economic development of Okpuje Community.

“The history of Okpuje will be very kind to the governor, who has done what Napoleon could not do and we are exceedingly grateful to the state government for this show of concern to our collective wellbeing by connecting us to the world through good road,” he said.

While assuring the governor of their readiness for the commissioning of the road with fanfare, the youth body also reaffirmed its resolve and readiness to provide desired platform and vanguard for the socio-economic and political emancipation Okpuje land.