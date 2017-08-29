The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 127 suspects and seized illicit drugs weighing 1,763.22 kilograms in Adamawa State from January to August, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The state Acting Commander of the agency, Dr Wale Ige, disclosed this during a press conference on Monday in Yola, Adamawa State.

Ige stated that the development followed the launch of “Operation Quicksand” to check the activities of drugs dealers and users.

“The arrested suspects are made up of 124 males and three females, while the monthly average of the arrests is about 16 persons per month.” Ige said.

Breaking down the seized substances, the acting commander said that cannabis sativa, popularly known as “Indian hemp” was the highest, with a total of 1,203.56 kilogrammes, followed by Tramadol tablets and capsules weighing 281.14 kilogrammes.