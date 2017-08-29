Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has assured the people of Suleja and environs of his administration’s commitment to meet the infrastructural deficiency of the state’s business city.

He gave the assurance when he paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the sites of some ongoing development projects in the city.

The governor, who was in the city to see the Emir of Suleja, Mallam Muhammad Awwal Ibrahim, made a detour to inspect the progress made so far on the ongoing construction of Jubilee Road, Off Stadium Road, in the city.

Elated by the level and standard of work done, the governor assured the people of the city that a directive had been given to all contractors handling developmental projects in the state to expedite action and ensure quick completion of the projects.

He appealed to the people to be patient with government as his administration was committed to making the difference in the state.

Addressing the people on Jubilee Road that trooped out to receive him during the road inspection, Governor Bello said: “I want to assure our people that this administration is committed to meeting the infrastructural deficiency of the state. All we need from you is patience and understanding while you are expected to carry out your civic duty of prompt payment of taxes.

“The contractor handling this project has assured that the project will be completed as scheduled.”

Earlier, a community leader in the area, Senator Mohammed Ohiare, commended the governor for embarking on the road construction, stressing that the road which had suffered many years of neglect, would open up the area and enhance the socioeconomic well-being of the people.

“Mr. Governor Sir, we the residents of this area are so grateful to you for embarking on this project. This road, though critical has been abandoned for years, but you deemed it fit to fix it, your action has given us hope that many good things are still coming our way,” Ohiare stated.

In the same vein, first chairman Suleja Local Government Area, Mr Bitrus Kaura, commended the governor for taking time to do on–the-spot assessment of ongoing work.

Similarly, another resident of the area, Alhaji Uthman Maje, was full of praises for the governor for the many people-oriented developmental projects embarked upon by his administration.

“It is now that the people of Suleja and indeed Niger State are experiencing direct impact of government. We are grateful to Governor Sani Bello and his cabinet for this road and many other projects being executed.”