The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to evolve measures to end violation of the right to education of girls in North East Nigeria.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu made the call in Abuja on Monday in a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Media, Fatimah Mohammad.

Ojukwu was reacting to the confirmation by the Federal Government that 110 students of Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe could not be accounted for.

This followed the attack on the school by alleged Boko Haram insurgents on Feb. 19.

The NHRC boss, who also heads the commission’s Human Rights/Humanitarian Assessment Team in the North East condemned the incident, describing it as inhuman and degrading.

He said that such experience was capable of inflicting both physical and psychological torture on the innocent school girls, just as it was an affront on their fundamental right and freedom.

Ojukwu called on security agencies to restructure the security architecture of the country and take adequate measures to protect all educational institutions in the country against further attacks.

He commiserated with the government and families of the victims of the Dapchi incident and urged that immediate steps be taken to rescue the missing girls and prosecute the abductors.