At least seven people were killed in a crisis which broke out in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state on Monday.

Many people sustained injuries while a lot of houses were set ablaze in the incident.

A security source said seven dead bodies were counted after security personnel intervened in the situation.

The cause of the misunderstanding is not clear but some residents said it had a religious undertone.

Commuters plying the highway connecting Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states as well as the southern part of Kaduna state were stranded for several hours as there was no vehicular movement in the heat of the crisis.

Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said the situation had been brought under control.

“We got a distress called in the morning that there was tension in Kasuwan Magani. The assistant commissioner of police is already there as I am talking to you with his men,” he said in a statement.

“Mobile policemen have been deployed to the place. So the situation has been brought under control.

“I cannot give details about the cause of the problem now until investigations are concluded. We are yet to obtain number of casualties but we are on top of the situation.”