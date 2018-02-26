The police in Lagos have arrested two suspected ‘one-chance’ robbers who attempted to rob a lady of valuables.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Monday, said the attempted robbery took place at 7.30a.m. on Sunday at AP Filling Station, Aradagun, on Lagos/Badagry Expressway.

“Two traffic rubbers known as `one-chance robbers’, were arrested after their attempt to rob a lady of her goods was foiled.

“They operated with a grey colour Mazda 323 saloon with registration number KTU 356 CE.

“One of the suspects was the driver of the cab, while the other posed as a passenger.

“They deceived the victim into boarding the car in the belief that they were honourable men.

The spokesman said that the suspects began to dispossess the lady of the valuables as the journey progressed.

“She raised an alarm, attracting people to her plight.

“Sensing that the woman’s shout would spell their doom, the suspects pushed her off the car while in motion.

“Some undercover police operatives around pursued the robbers until the fleeing driver lost control of the car and it fell into a ditch, and the suspects were arrested,” he said.

The image maker said that the car and the victim’s goods, including bags of rice, were recovered and taken to a police station in the Badagry Division.

Oti said that an investigation into the case was in progress, urging Lagos residents to board commercial vehicles at approved motor parks to avoid falling into the hands of unscrupulous elements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported the return of armed robbers operating in commercial buses, otherwise known as “one-chance’’.

NAN gathered that the modus operandi of the robbers remains the same – luring unsuspecting commuters and robbing them of valuables, using yellow buses early in the morning or late in the evening.

NAN learnt that the criminals can now drive their victims to an ATM, obtain their pin numbers at gunpoint and withdraw large sums of money from their accounts.