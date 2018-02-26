The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has interrogated Senator Stella Oduah oover an alleged N9.4 billion fraud ‎in respect of security installations at some airports.

Highly placed sources said the Senator representing Anambra North arrived the Commission’s headquarters at about 11:00am. She was still being interrogated as at the time of this report.

One of the sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said: “Senator Stella Oduah finally honoured EFCC invitation today. She arrived the headquarters of the agency in Abuja at about 11am and was still being grilled by a team of investigators by 6pm.

“She was invited over a posse of allegations ordering on abuse of office and money laundering.

“One of the allegations concerns fraud in the N9.4bn ISEC contract for security installations in some airports.”