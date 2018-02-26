The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has interrogated Senator Stella Oduah oover an alleged N9.4 billion fraud in respect of security installations at some airports.
Highly placed sources said the Senator representing Anambra North arrived the Commission’s headquarters at about 11:00am. She was still being interrogated as at the time of this report.
One of the sources, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said: “Senator Stella Oduah finally honoured EFCC invitation today. She arrived the headquarters of the agency in Abuja at about 11am and was still being grilled by a team of investigators by 6pm.
“She was invited over a posse of allegations ordering on abuse of office and money laundering.
“One of the allegations concerns fraud in the N9.4bn ISEC contract for security installations in some airports.”