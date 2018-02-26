A Nigerian fisherman from the border community of Mfum in Cross River State has been allegedly killed by Cameroonian soldier.

A source in the Mfum border area who identified himself as Alan Bassey, told newsmen on Monday that the incident happened on Sunday at a river along the border.

Bassey said two other fishermen were also injured.

He said, “It is an aftermath of the continuous onslaught against the Cameroon separatists.”

Bassey said shootings had lasted for about three hours by the Cameroonian soldiers, adding that those targeted were Nigerians across the river.

Residents of the area said the action of the Cameroonians was capable of igniting problems between the two nations, expressing the hope that the Federal Government would take necessary action.

They urged the Nigerian security agencies to continue to protect the lives and property of people living in Nigeria, regardless of their nationality.

The Clan Head of Ajassor, the host community of the Mfum border point, Ntui Anthony Etta, expressed worry that the Cameroon soldiers were becoming bolder by the day, disregarding the territorial sovereignty of Nigeria.

Efforts to reach the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for comments on the situation was not fruitful, as the phone number of the Army Public Relations Officer, Capt. Owolabi, could not be reached.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident.