The Osun Police Command on Monday announced the recovery of additional 20 vehicles from four members of a suspected car stealing syndicate already in its custody.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olafimihan Adeoye, made the announcement in Osogbo while presenting the suspects before newsmen.

He said further investigation led to the recovery of additional 20 vehicles in addition to 19 vehicles that the command recovered from the syndicate on January 31.

He said: ‘‘On 31st of January, we announced the recovery of some vehicles by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad Osun Command.

‘‘The police detectives not relenting on their efforts recovered 20 additional vehicles stolen by the same gang.

‘‘We also discovered that they did not only steal vehicles but were also involved in armed robbery.

“The stolen vehicles’ number plates and some, their colours, had already been changed but the vehicles were recovered through their chassis and engine numbers.

“We are not resting on our oars as investigations are ongoing to recover more vehicles.

‘‘We hereby appeal to people whose cars were stolen to check at the command if their vehicles are part of the ones recovered.’’

He said eight identified persons, whose cars were part of the recovered vehicles, were already at the command to retrieve their vehicles.

Adeoye urged newsmen to disseminate the information on the vehicles’ recovery to the public to enable owners to recover their properties.

In the same vein, a 25-year-old man was also paraded by the police for breaking into a house in Osogbo, where he was alleged to have stolen a DVD and two handsets.

He was said to have committed the offence in January and arrested a month after with the stolen items and a cutlass used for the operation.

He said the suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation into the matter.