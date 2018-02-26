The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Adamawa has commenced the training of 2,500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on income generation in the state.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Malkohi Camp near Yola, the Acting State Coordinator of the directorate, Kenneth Maigida, said the beneficiaries comprised IDPs in camps and those settling in host communities in the state.

“Our concept, framework and approach in training the IDPs in income generating activities is a direct response to their peculiar situation, the relevance and the potential effectiveness of the skills they will acquire.

“These skills sets were carefully selected based on the needs assessment and baseline survey and analysis conducted by the directorate,” Mr. Maigida said.

He lauded the support and cooperation the directorate was getting from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) as well as the military, Red Cross and other international organisations in facilitating the take-off of the programme.

Mr. Maigida also announced another ongoing training of 2,000 unemployed youth across the 21 local government areas of the state, adding that some of the youth had graduated while some would graduate in April.

“Arrangements have been concluded to provide them with soft loans that will enable them to start practicing the skills they learnt.”

The Guest of Honour at the occasion and Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa, commended the directorate for supporting the IDPs, adding that the house was committed to making necessary legislation that would ensure sustained support for IDPs.

Mr. Mijinyawa advised the IDPs to take full advantage of the training to enable them to set up their businesses as they struggled to pick up their lives once again.

The IDPs are being trained on poultry, fish farming, seedling multiplication, cosmetology, beverages and pastries production, among others.