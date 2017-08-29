Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated hospital equipment to boost healthcare services in Adamawa.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Fatima Abubakar, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Abubakar explained that the former vice president made the donation to boost health care facilities as well as to support hospital expansion scheme embarked on by Gov. Mohammed Bindow.

She said the equipment consist GE Brivo, X-Ray machine and ultrasound equipment for medical investigation and diagnosis.

“The donation given by Wazirin Adamawa has already boosted facilities at Jada General Hospital for effective patient care.

“In addition to that, he also equipped the medical laboratory with state of the art equipment for disease diagnosis and also provided alternative power supply, solar system in the laboratory,” she said.

- Advertisement -

According to her, before this support from Abubakar, the state government had commenced facilities expansion scheme and the initiative is geared towards accelerating citizens’ access to robust and sustained healthcare delivery across the state.

The commissioner disclosed that the state government had also flagged-off rehabilitation and reconstruction at Numan and Mubi general hospitals.

She said that the government also upgraded facilities in Jada General Hospital and the present administration of Bindow was now collaborating with the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, for capacity support and advisory interventions in some of the hospitals in the state.

“The state government is currently working on site preparations at Jada General Hospital for the installation of the digital X-Ray equipment.

“This upgrading of facilities in the state will considerably improve medical services for our people and this development is one of the cardinal campaign objectives of the present administration,” she said.