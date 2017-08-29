Few days to the Eid-el-Kabir festival Muslim festival, rams sellers in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, are still awaiting customers to buy off their wares.

It was observed, on Tuesday, that the Karan market in Birnin-Kebbi, where sacrificial rams were on sole remained deserted.

It was gathered that the sellers brought more animals this year than last year when customers where scrambling over them.

Speaking, chairman of the ram sellers in Birnin-Kebbi, Mallam Ibrahim Mirago, disclosed that they had more rams this year than last year because farmers in the state bred more of them.

Murago, who dismissed the high cost of the animals behind low patronage by customers, disclosed that prices of rams range between N120,000, N100,000 and N25,000.

Similarly, the leader of cow sellers in the market, Alhaji Aliyu Dillali, disclosed that they were still hopeful that more people would come to buy.

He said the prices of cows in the market ranges from N180,000,N140,000 and N100,000 respectively.

While reacting, a customer in the market, Mustapha Ahmed lamented that the price of the animals were too cost compared to that of last year.

He noted that in 2016, a ram was sold for N50,000 and is now sold at the rate of N70,000.