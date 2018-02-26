The leadership of Nigeria Union of Teachers has condemned the terrorist attack on Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, and adoption of 110 female students of the school.

The Union, which said it was angry and distressed by the ugly development, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to ensure the speedy and safe return of the girls.

Secretary-General of NUT, Dr Mike Ike Ene, reacting to the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the Union was concerned about the growing vulnerability of teachers and students in the country.

He said: “We are vexed by the security operative inability to gather enough intelligence to avert the situation and their failure to swiftly move in to rescue the female students from the fleeing terrorist a week after the school was attacked.

“With this development, it has become evident that students, teachers and the academic activities within the North Eastern part of Nigeria remain vulnerable,” he said.

Ike Ene lamented that the 110 missing female students after the terrorist attack on Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, has brought fresh memories of the missing Chibok school girls where 113 missing female students remain in Boko Haram captivity since April 2014.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safe return of the Dapchi and Chibok school girls. The President must seek ways of bringing to an end the criminal activities of all terrorist groups in the region,” he said.

The teachers also demanded an urgent and immediate upgrade of the entire security architecture, deployment of security personnel’s to all school within the North East region and a 24-hour military patrol around all schools to ensure adequate protection of Students, teachers and other workers of schools in the zone.