Pius Adesanmi, a professor of literature and African studies at Carlton University, Canada, says President Muhammadu Buhari should have resigned over the abduction of some schoolgirls in Yobe state.

Boko Haram insurgents raided Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, last week, abducting 110 students.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Monday, Adesanmi said Buhari made so much “noise” when a similar incident happened under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The insurgents had abducted 274 students from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state in April 2014.

At the time, Buhari, who was in the opposition, had criticised Jonathan, with his party — the All Progressives Congress (APC) — alleging that the president was clueless.

Assessing the current situation, Adesanmi said: “If Buhari had integrity, he would have resigned immediately the Dapchi girls were abducted.

“If President Buhari truly had integrity, he would have resigned the moment Dapchi happened on his watch, given all the noise he made when Chibok happened on his predecessor’s watch.

“You had the precedence of Chibok. You should have been prepared. You were not. You dropped the ball.”

Buhari described the abduction of the girls as a “national disaster”.