President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration treasures the lives of human beings.

Buhari said this on Monday when he received the three University of Maiduguri lecturers and 10 women freed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The lecturers and women, who were kidnapped in June and July respectively, regained freedom after negotiation.

The president said their rescue was a huge relief to him.

“Let me say that this government treasure all the human lives particularly that if its citizens and following your abductions, the security agencies were directed by me to do everything humanly possible to ensure the safe release of every one of you and other persons under hold of the insurgents,” Buhari said.

“While government was fully aware of the expectations of your families and the general public for their immediate freedom, the path to your freedom was painstaking and protracted.

“This was because the group responsible for your abduction were not different but based in different locations that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.

“I thank all the various security agencies for their professionalism throughout this process, as well as other agencies of government, sister nations in the Lake Chad region, the International Committee of the Red Cross who have contributed to this feat of bringing you all home safely.”

While laying emphasis on the Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram last week, the president said all those who have been taken captive would be released “safely.”

“Let me clearly reiterate the resolve of this administration to ensure all persons abducted by the insurgents are rescued or released safely,” he said.

“This is especially against the backdrop against the recent incident where another group of girls were abducted on the 19th from the Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

“I have since directed all security agencies to immediately ensure that every effort is directed to ensure that safety of our schools and students as well as bringing back the abduct d girls to their families.

“Once again, I’m pleased to see that all of you are now free and will soon join your loved ones as well as be fully integrated back into the society.”