The Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Mr. Sean Hoy, has said Nigeria can overcome its present security challenges because the people are determined to live in peace and harmony with one another.

Speaking in Sokoto when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Monday, the envoy said Nigeria could learn a lot from his country’s path to peace considering the position Ireland was in the past.

“I’m in Sokoto on an advocacy to promote peace especially among young people. Considering what my country went through and how sustainable peace was achieved, I believe you can learn from our experience.

“I have said it in the past that one advantage Nigeria has is that everyone identifies himself as Nigerian, as there is nobody here who does not share national identity.

“I believe Nigerians are peaceful and majority of people live in peace and are very tolerant of the views of each other. You have many positive things, and in many ways you are starting in much better place than we were in Northern Ireland. We were much more divided,” he stated.

The envoy said the Embassy is promoting the theme of peaceful coexistence under the hashtag #RoadtoPeace, and urged all Nigerians to work together for the unity and development of their country.