President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday disclosed the reason why it was difficult to rescue University of Maiduguri staff and some women abducted by Boko Haram terrorists but had recently regained freedom, saying that their abductors were different and not based in the same place.

Speaking while playing host to the former abductees at the presidential villa, Abuja, he noted the expectation of their families for their quick return and expressed his administration’s resolve to ensure all hostages still with the terrorists are safely returned home.

He said: “While the government was fully aware of the expectations of your families and the general public for their immediate freedom, the path to your freedom was painstaking and protracted.

“This was because the groups responsible for your abduction were not only different but based in different locations that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.”

President Buhari stressed the efforts of the administration in rescuing them as he noted that he was personally saddened when the news of their abduction reached him.

The president stated: “This administration has been unrelenting in your rescue and freedom from your captors several months ago.

“I was terribly saddened by the incident of the abduction of June 20th last year and the brutal killing of six others on the spot along Damboa road, while heading for the burial of a close one in Askira Uba local government of Borno State.

“The second was the July 26th last year of the abduction of three university staff who were on an official mission to explore the possibility of the exploration of oil at the Lake Chad Basin.

“I can assure that apart from your family members, every Peace loving Nigerian prayed for your safety and wished for your early release from the hold of your abductors.

“Your rescue on the 10th of February this year was a huge relief to me personally as well as to all Nigerians.

“Let me say that this government treasure all the human lives particularly that of its citizens and following your abductions, the security agencies were directed by me to do everything humanly possible to ensure the safe release of everyone of you and other persons under hold of the insurgents.”

The president thanked the various security agencies, international organizations and neighboring countries for the role they played in the release of the former captives.

According to him, “I thank all the various security agencies for their professionalism throughout this process, as well as other agencies of government, sister nations in the Lake Chad region, the International Committee of the Red Cross who have contributed to this feat of bringing you all home safely.

“While thanking the security agencies and all those who facilitated this, let me clearly reiterate the resolve of this administration to ensure all persons abducted by the insurgents are rescued or released safely.”

Against the more recent abduction of Dapchi School girls in Yobe state, the president vowed that government will work towards the degradation of the terrorists groups to allow peace to return.

He further said: “This is especially against the backdrop against the recent incident where another group of girls were abducted on the 19th from of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

“I have since directed all security agencies to immediately ensure that every effort is directed to ensure that safety of our schools and students as well as bringing back the abducted girls to their families.

“Government remains unrelenting towards rescuing all those abducted. Government will also work closely with all stakeholders especially the United Nations and other donor agencies, voluntary organizations towards rehabilitating and resettling all those displaced as a result of all these conflicts, to quicken resumption of meaningful social economic activities.

“I remain very mindful of the pains and injury collectively metted out by the insurgents and we will ensure that government does not leave any stone unturned to degrade and contain these insurgents and ensure that complete peace returns to our land.

“Once again, I’m pleased to see that all of you are now free and will soon join your loved ones as well as be fully integrated back into the society.

“Nigerians sympathize with you on your ordeal and wish you welcome back to your families and friends.”

The president directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to issue a discharge certificate to one of the freed abductees, Jumnai Ibrahim, who spent part of her service year in captivity.

“And I suppose the NYSC should give a certificate of discharge to the person that spent the remaining of her Service somewhere else (with abductors),” Buhari said.

In his remark, the Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, also explained the difficult negotiation process leading to freedom for the former abductees.

He told the president: “Mr. President, the search of negotiations for the rescued of the victims commenced in earnest following your directives to the effect that all abducted persons should be found and rescued alive.

“However, we choose the path of negotiation because it was considered as the safest because any forceful attempt to rescue the victims could endanger their lives.

“These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services with support of the external elements of the group in diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Community of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible.

“The process was slow due to the problem of dealing with two different groups based in different locations at the same time.

“In addition, the negotiations took place mostly outside the country, though subsequently finalized in the theatre of operations.

“The negotiations were mainly centered on an attempt at conflict mitigation which includes the fate of arrested members of the insurgent groups especially, accepting to free by government those found not to be culpable in any criminal action.

“Also, possible cessation of hostilities especially the attacks with IEDs on innocent civilians, worship centers, schools and other public places in return for temporary stoppage of air strikes by helicopter gunships.

“Lastly, the negotiation was also centered on the possibility of granting amnesty to those willing to surrender and ready to lay down their arms by the federal government.”

Speaking on behalf of the former hostages, Doctor of Geophysics – Dr. Solomon Nicholas Yusuf, a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, said they had lost hope of any rescue while with their abductors.

He said they were therefore surprised at the effort of government to get them released but pleased that they should be relocated from the University of Maiduguri.

Yususf stated: “While we were in captivity and we said with 180 million or more Nigerians, will Nigeria ever come to rescue us! We lost hope.

“Sir, you surprised us. After seven months for us in the University and eight months for the 10 ladies, Nigeria rescued us. This shows that the life of every Nigerian is important and is worth rescuing.

“Sir, we are grateful. You gave us hope when there was no hope and we are excited, we thank you Sir.

“We also want to appreciate the DSS, the Nigerian armed forces, and the entire team that worked together to make sure we regained our freedom. We appreciate of the labour of love they have shown to us.

“We also want to appreciate Nigerians for praying. We were informed that the entire nation was praying for us and we were excited and we said oh, God, what is this? This is love. Sir, we are grateful.

“Sir, from the university, it is a golden opportunity for us to see you and to share our fears and concern because we were abducted while working for the nation. And right now going back home to us is still a nightmare because of our experiences.

Sir, we have this golden plea with all due respect Sir, if there is an opportunity for us to be relocated and maybe given another job, Sir, this is our golden request. This is the only opportunity we have to share with you. But we appreciate everything done, the sacrifice you have given to us, thank you, sir.”

Those presented to the president were Dr. Solomon Nicholas Yusuf, Jummai Ibrahim, Esther Wazari Kwasina, Amina Adams Gomdiya, Gloria Bulus, Paulina Amos, Tani Audu and a final year student in the University of Maiduguri, Fustina.