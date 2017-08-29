The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has charged civilian teachers of Police Children Schools (PCS), recently promoted to new grade levels, to justify their promotions by putting in more efforts to produce pupils with appropriate knowledge skills and attitudes for further education.

IGP Idris’ message was conveyed by Director Administration, Force Education Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs. Juliana Anyiogo, on Tuesday, to the teachers, who gathered at the Police Officers Mess Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to collect their letters of promotion.

The IGP, who noted that the input of the teachers would be appreciated through the pupils who are the product of their schools, urged them not to relent in their efforts so that more good things would come their way.

He also encouraged those who could not be promoted in the outgone year not to be discouraged assuring that deserving ones would get theirs in the next round of the exercise.

On her part, Mrs. Anyiogo, who disclosed that over 1,300 teachers had been promoted nationwide, considered the development as positive and an indication that the Police Education was making steady progress.

- Advertisement -

She observed that the Police Education unit had suffered a lot of stagnation in the past but expressed optimism that even though not all the teachers have been promoted, more would be covered in the next round of promotion after the examination due for November this year.

Anyiogo thanked IGP Idris, his supporting team and all those who have contributed to the success of the exercise.

In their separate responses on behalf of those who have been promoted, Mrs Umaru Malinda and Mrs. Idakwo Roseline in addition to thanking God on behalf of their colleagues for the promotion, reaffirmed their continued commitment to duty in imparting relevant knowledge, skills and attitudes into the pupils for a greater Nigeria.

They also expressed their profound appreciation to the present administration and the IGP Idris for ensuring that bureaucracy is no longer a wedge in promotion exercise.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State Command, Bashir Makama, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the teachers, saying that promotions on;y come from God.