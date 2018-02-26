The Bayelsa State Government, in its bid to deal decisively with violation of the Child Rights in the state, has established a family Court to ensure accelerated hearing on cases of child rape, violence against women and children, child trafficking and kidnapping and child custody dispute.

The state government had recently inaugurated a committee headed by Mrs. Pere Egbuson to monitor all cases relating to the violation of the girl-child.

Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs. Dise Sheila Ogbise-Erhisere, confirmed that the Court, which had already resumed sitting, has an appointed High Court Judge and Magistrate by the state Judiciary.

According to her, the establishment of the Family Court would accelerate prosecution of perpetrators of violence against children and women in the state.

Ogbise-Erhisere, who commended the State Government and the State Judiciary over the existence of the Family Court, said it had been discovered that the Police and many indigenes of the State are not aware of the existence of the Court.

She said the FIDA would support the state’s Judiciary to ensure that issues of child trafficking, kidnapping, theft and sexual violation are headed for quick dispensation of Justice.

Ogbise-Erhisere who disclosed that the Bayelsa State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) had witnessed over 30 per cent conviction of perpetrators of violence against women and children in the state, however, expressed concern over the non-existence of child care homes and juvenile homes in the state.

She said while child care homes would encourage a better future for victims of rape and sexual abuses, the juvenile homes will ensure that teenagers who have had a rough brush with the law are rehabilitated and integrated into the society.

“The family Court is now operational. But the challenge is that a lot of people don’t know that we have such court in place. The Court is already sitting with a magistrate and a High Court Judge. But the people seem not to be aware that they can seek quick justice in the family Court.

“The advantage of the Family Court is that of privacy is guaranteed issue of publicity is not there and the child will be protected from Media and Camera because of privacy needed by the kids.”