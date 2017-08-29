Four United States congress members have visited Maiduguri, the military theatre of operation to access the counter-insurgency war in the northeast.

Leader of the team, Sen. Christopher Coons, announced Tuesday more support by the US to Nigeria to boost the fight against Boko Haram and terrorism in the region.

“We came to see the hard work that the Nigerian military is doing here. The US is in great support of the counter-terrorism and insurgency war by Nigeria and she will continue to support it. We’ve identified more areas of cooperation on security and war against terror,” Coons told newsmen after a meeting with military commanders at the Military Command and Control Centre (MCCC), Maimalari Barrack, Maiduguri.

“The US has been supporting the fight against insurgency and has assured of more support,” Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, said.