Some concerned indigenes of Imo State, leaving in Abuja, have demanded for the immediate impeachment of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

The call was coming on the heels of the controversy generated by last Satuday’s demolition of Eke-Ukwu market along popular Douglas Road, Owerri.

The concerned stakeholders, said this, at a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday morning.