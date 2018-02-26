Newly-appointed Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Jude Texas Chukwu, has assumed duty with a call on the media to play down on activities of terrorists in the interest of national security.

Gen. Chukwu, who made the appeal at the handing and taking over ceremony held at Army headquarters, in Abuja, said that national security of the country must be placed above any other interest if the counter insurgency war and other internal security challenges must be won.

The Army spokesman, while thanking the media for the positive reportage of military operations as well as the support given to his predecessor, equally appealed for support to enable him carry out his new assignment without hitches.

He declared his readiness to cooperate with media and make the necessary information available as at when due.

He said, “My vision is to have a professional, proactive and efficient public relations directorate in the performance of its duties.

“Public Relations and information management are key to success in military operations, in light of the current security challenges in the country.

“This no doubt underscores the importance of the directorate is to success. Protection of national security is mainly the responsibility of the armed forces however, safeguarding national security is the responsibility of all citizens.

Gen. Chukwu, while noting that it was no longer news that the Nigerian Army was combating national security threats, such as insurgency, kidnapping, militancy, herdsmen and farmer clashes among other, called for support from the public to enable the military over come these challenges.

While commending his predecessor Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman for gaining public support for the Nigerian Army in its operations, Chukwu promised to sustain the efforts already in place.

“Information management is very crucial to military operation as such, I must emphasise that national security should be placed above all other interest in your reportage, and you must maintain the professional code of ethics in your coverage of the Nigerian Army, so as the place the Army on a high pedestals”.