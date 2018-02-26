Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has strongly warned political parties and politicians in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against indiscriminate pasting of campaign posters in parts of the territory.

Speaking when he visited the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), coordinator of AMMC, Umar Shuiabu, called on the party to show example to other political parties, by not pasting campaign posters in unauthorised places.

Shuaibu, who presented a book, on the guideline on the placement of outdoor electioneering campaign materials in the FCT, disclosed that the penalty for violating the guideline is one million for organisations, while N100, 000 is for individuals, including payment for the removal of those posters.

Also speaking, the director, Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signage (DOAS), Yusuf Ibrahim Yakassai, reiterated that placement of posters on public buildings in the FCT is totally illegal and unacceptable.

Yakassai urged politicians and political parties to use the bill boards and other legally allowed means, noting that using bill boards would equally give them more mileage.

Responding on behalf of the APC chairman, the party director of administration, Abdullahi Y. Gashu’a, assured the AMMC that he would convey the message to its forthcoming national working committee members for onward sensitisation.