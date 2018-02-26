The Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) has urged the Nigerian military to intensify effort at rescuing the 105 students of Science College, Dapchi, Yobe, abducted by insurgents on Monday.

The party made the appeal in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, on Sunday in Abuja.

It expressed sadness over the abduction of the girls, saying it was a setback from the gains so far recorded in the fight against Boko Haram in the North-East.

The party, however, said it was confident that the present leadership of the military would rescue the girls.

“This abduction is a further reminder that we should not allow the education of our children to be threatened anywhere in Nigeria, which is the ultimate goal of Boko Haram.”

The APDA, therefore, urged the Federal Government to rise to the occasion and protect all schools from the criminals “who do not mean well for Nigeria”.

“In moving forward, the Federal Government must provide adequate security in all schools across the nation in other to avoid this national embarrassment in future.

“Government must also develop a new strategy in tackling the latest schemes of these elements,” it said.

The party also urged Nigerians to assist security agencies with useful information that could lead to the rescue of the abducted students, saying “security is everybody’s business”.