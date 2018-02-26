The three University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) lecturers and 10 Police wives released after negotiations with terrorists sect, Boko Haram, are currently in the Presidential Villa.

The freed lecturers and the police wives are to be received by President Muhammadu Buhari at noon, on Monday.

President Buhari was informed of their release, on February 10, by the Department of State Services (DSS) during a briefing.

The lecturers were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, while the women were kidnapped in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa Road, near Maiduguri.

Their release followed series of negotiations as directed by President Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

They were examined by a team of doctors and psychologists.

They were bid to have been presented to the President and thereafter released to their families, immediately after security and medical clearance, but that did not take place until now.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu had, in a statement immediately after their release, said President Buhari got step by step progress reports on the lengthy negotiations while they took place, adding that he received the good news with a lot of happiness.

He had commended all those who in one way or the other helped in making the release possible.