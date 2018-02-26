The presidency has announced a cancellation of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting for this week.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, announced this in a statement issued on Mon day.

Adesina said President Muhammadu Buhari and many ministers will be attending a programme at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, on Wednesday – the day of the meeting.

“The meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) will not hold on Wednesday, February 28, 2018,” Adesina said in a statement.

“This is due to the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the high-level meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day.”